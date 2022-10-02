Upcoming Bajaj Triumph spotted testing in India: What to expect

The upcoming motorbikes from Bajaj-Triumph partnership have been spotted overseas a number of times, but now for the first time, a test mule has been seen in India. This was to be expected, as the bikes will be manufactured in India by Bajaj and would also be sold here.
The upcoming Bajaj Triumph has been spotted testing in India for the first time. This bike appears to be production-ready and looks to be sporting some optional accessories.
The fundamentals of the bike appear to have remained unchanged, indicating that most mechanicals are in place and that model is in the fine-tuning phase. Among the evidence of said fine-tuning are small changes to the exhaust system, compared to when the bike was last spotted.
The Upcoming entry-level bikes are set to receive a large-capacity single, unlike the parallel-twins on the Bonnevilles. Going by the size of the block and the radiator, we could be looking at something upwards of the 350cc mark.
One of the more subtle extras on this test mule are the tank pads in the knee recesses which look extremely similar to those users would find in a Triumph Bonneville. Moreover, this motorbike bears more than a passing resemblance to the Bonneville line-up and the Street Twin in particular. The overall proportions and stance are very alike, as is the design language, with the round headlight, teardrop-shaped fuel and slightly stepped seat. Even more intricate touches, like the offset fuel-filler cap, have been carried over from the Twin.
The shields feature slightly different designs, and the exhaust exit also appears to be different, though it continues with the double-barrel layout. The design of the side panels has been subtly tweaked, with the right-side panel now featuring three small circular cut-outs that were not present in the previous images.
The most visible optional extras are the front windscreen and the handguards. This particular test mule features a conventional mirror, since it is fitted with hand guards and cannot accommodate bar-end mirrors. These are the mirrors which are likely to come as standard on the motorbike. The previous sighting, however, showed bar-end mirrors which are likely to be offered as accessories.
