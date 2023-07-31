The month of August is set to witness some of the much anticipated cars of this year, especially EVs. Major automobile companies like Tata Motors , Mercedes Benz , Volvo, Citroen and others are reportedly gearing up for their next best launches. Here are details on some of the upcoming launches:

Volvo C40 Recharge

According to several media reports, Volvo is said to launch its C40 Recharge in India.

It is essentially believed to be a coupe variant of the XC40 Recharge SUV, but with upgraded technology beneath the surface. The appearance and features are expected to closely resemble those of the SUV model.

The C40 Recharge is likely to be equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack, providing an estimated driving range of 530 kilometers on the WLTP-cycle. According to a report by CarDekho, this coupe-SUV model will feature an all-wheel drivetrain and support fast charging at up to 150 kW. Using the fast charger, the vehicle can charge from 10 to 80 percent in a mere 27 minutes.

As per the report from the publication, this EV is expected to feature a 9-inch vertical touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, electrically adjustable heated and cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, and ADAS. Volvo aims to competitively price it at approximately ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a viable option against competitors like the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW i4, and its sibling, the XC40 Recharge.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The Citroen C3 Aircross is said to be a stretched version of the C3 hatchback, available in both five- and seven-seater configurations with removable seats for the third row. It is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, possibly tuned for higher performance than the hatchback's 110PS and 190Nm of torque, reported several media outlets.

The SUV will initially offer a 6-speed manual transmission with a potential addition of an automatic option later. Feature-wise, it will boast a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a digitized driver's display, and manual AC. Safety aspects might include dual airbags, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

As per CarDekho, it is likely to be priced around ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom), it will compete with other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Rumion

The Toyota Rumion is said to be a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga. As with other shared models, it will closely resemble the Ertiga, but with minor front profile styling tweaks, different upholstery colors, and possibly new alloy wheels.

Powered by the Ertiga's 1.5-liter petrol engine producing 103PS and 137Nm of torque, the Indian variant will offer a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed AT. Key features could include a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, dual front airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera. It is expected to be priced around ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV e8

Mahindra has reportedly planned a grand event on August 15, where the production-ready version of the XUV e8 or XUV700 EV may be unveiled. The EV's exterior is expected to resemble its ICE counterpart but with some changes to the front design, alloys, and bronze elements. In terms of interior, the EV may also receive certain changes and might receive additional features. The expected price is approximately ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, there might be updates on the other four electric SUVs previously showcased alongside the XUV e8.

Tata Punch CNG

Homegrown automaker’s Tata Punch is anticipated to become the carmaker's next CNG offering, revealed at Auto Expo 2023 alongside the already available Altroz CNG. As per several media reports, its notable feature could be the dual-cylinder setup that provides ample boot space. Expected to be powered by a 73.5PS 1.2-liter petrol-CNG engine with a claimed fuel economy of approximately 25 km/kg, the Punch is likely to boast an electric sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, cruise control, dual front airbags, and a rear camera. Prices are likely to be around one lakh rupees more than the corresponding petrol variants, positioning it as a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter CNG.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC

The upcoming version of the Mercedes Benz GLC is set to launch on August 9, featuring a more premium and sleek appearance. While the exterior changes will be subtle, the interior will be extensively updated, showcasing a C-Class-inspired design with an 11.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver's display. The SUV is expected to be equipped with 2-liter petrol and diesel engines, incorporating 48V mild-hybrid technology and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The expected starting price is around ₹60 lakh, competing with rivals such as the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

Audi e-Tron/e-Tron Sportback Facelift

The refreshed Audi e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback, set to launch on August 18, will be prefixed with 'Q8' and showcase minimal styling changes, as per Autocar India. However, significant improvements in range and performance are anticipated, with larger battery packs (89kWh and 106kWh) offering up to 600 kilometers of claimed range. The models will feature all-wheel drive and dual-motor setup for the e-Tron, and three electric motors for the Sportback, delivering an impressive performance of up to 503PS and 973Nm. The starting price is expected to be around ₹1.1 crore, putting it in competition with the BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQC.