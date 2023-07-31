Upcoming car launches in August 2023: Volvo C40 Recharge, Tata Punch CNG, 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC and more5 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Here are some of the upcoming expected car launches slated for August 2023, including Tata Punch CNG, Citroen C3 Aircross, Toyota Rumion, Mahindra XUV e8 and others.
The month of August is set to witness some of the much anticipated cars of this year, especially EVs. Major automobile companies like Tata Motors, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Citroen and others are reportedly gearing up for their next best launches. Here are details on some of the upcoming launches:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×