Tata Punch CNG

Homegrown automaker’s Tata Punch is anticipated to become the carmaker's next CNG offering, revealed at Auto Expo 2023 alongside the already available Altroz CNG. As per several media reports, its notable feature could be the dual-cylinder setup that provides ample boot space. Expected to be powered by a 73.5PS 1.2-liter petrol-CNG engine with a claimed fuel economy of approximately 25 km/kg, the Punch is likely to boast an electric sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, cruise control, dual front airbags, and a rear camera. Prices are likely to be around one lakh rupees more than the corresponding petrol variants, positioning it as a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter CNG.