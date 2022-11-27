Upcoming car launches in December 2022: BMW XM, Mercedes-Benz EQB and more

This year has been filled with excitement so far for automobile enthusiasts and before the year ends, luxury automakers such BMW, Mercedes and others have more surprises for consumers. Four of the exciting launches are slated to take place in December including BMW XM and BMW X7, while its competitor Mercedes-Benz is all set as well to bring its EQB and GLB. Here are some glimpses of the upcoming cars in December:

