Upcoming car launches in December 2022: BMW XM, Mercedes-Benz EQB and more

This year has been filled with excitement so far for automobile enthusiasts and before the year ends, luxury automakers such BMW, Mercedes and others have more surprises for consumers. Four of the exciting launches are slated to take place in December including BMW XM and BMW X7, while its competitor Mercedes-Benz is all set as well to bring its EQB and GLB. Here are some glimpses of the upcoming cars in December:
BMW X7
BMW is all set to introduce the facelift version of the X7 SUV in India on Dec 10, 2022. Showcased in April this year, the BMW X7 facelift has received a revised front fascia which highlights the brand’s new split headlamp design. Among other significant features, the car gets a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all digital instrument cluster. The automobile company will offer the X7 in two trim options in India which are xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d.
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront among luxury automakers in introducing electric cars. The German luxury automobile company has already launched the EQC and EQS models in India. The upcoming EQB will be the newest addition to the lineup. Mercedes- Benz EQB gets a blanked-off front grill flanked by sleek LED headlamps and a full-width LED tail light at the rear.
Mercedes-Benz GLB
The German automaker is also set to launch its GLB SUV in India on the same date which is December 02, 2022. Slated to come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBY) from Mexico, the car will arrive here as the second seven-seater model after the GLS. It also gets a bulky design promising an imposing road presence.
The GLB SUV also gets a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, a panoramic sunroof and sliding dual-row seats. Speaking of the powertrain, it gets a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel motor combined with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
