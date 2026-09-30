Upcoming car launches in October 2026: 9 new cars including Maybach S-Class, Audi Q3, Honda Elevate and more

India’s festive season is set to bring a fresh wave of car launches in October 2026. Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Skoda, Volvo, Toyota, Audi, Renault and Hyundai are preparing to introduce new or updated models. The lineup is expected to include SUVs, sedans and a hatchback.

The month will begin with the Maybach S-Class facelift on 5 October, followed by the Honda Elevate and Skoda Slavia facelift on 6 October. Volvo is scheduled to launch its EX90 and ES90 electric models on 12 October, while the new Audi Q3 and Renault Duster hybrid are slated for 16 and 17 October, respectively.

Some other models, including the Hyundai Bayon and Toyota Glanza facelift, are also expected to arrive in October, although their launch dates are based on industry estimates rather than officially confirmed schedules. Hyundai has said Bayon will arrive during the festive season, while industry trackers currently place the Glanza facelift in October.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift, Honda Elevate facelift

View full Image View full Image Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift.

The facelifted Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is expected to arrive on 5 October, according to V3Cars. The luxury sedan is undergoing significant changes, including exterior design modifications, new digital features and electric versions of the six- and eight-cylinder engines worldwide, Mercedes-Benz announced.

The Honda Elevate facelift is expected on 6 October, according to Autocar. It will likely be restyled, equipped with more cabin features and interior options, and retain the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine and manual and CVT transmissions.

On 6 October, Škoda Auto India is set to reveal the new Slavia's pricing. Skoda confirmed a revamped look for the lights, new alloy wheels, a 360-degree surround-view camera, a rear-seat massage function and a new 8-speed automatic transmission for the 1.0 TSI.

Volvo brings two electric flagships

View full Image View full Image Volvo EX90

The Volvo ES90 and EX90 are scheduled for 12 October, according to Volvo Cars India. The ES90 is an electric sedan, and the EX90 is an electric SUV. The ES90 boasts a 106 kWh battery and up to 456 horsepower in its Twin Motor configuration. The EX90's India-spec model includes 456 hp, 670 Nm, a 106 kWh battery and up to 625 km of range.

Glanza, Q3 and Duster follow The Toyota Glanza facelift is likely to be released on 14 October, according to V3Cars. It will probably share the new Baleno's styling and its new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The third-generation Audi Q3 is expected on 16 October. The India-spec version features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, all-wheel drive and a larger cabin packed with digital controls.

The Renault Duster hybrid is coming out on 17 October. The E-Tech 160 system is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine, a 1.4kWh battery and two electric motors, and an 8-speed DHT automatic transmission, says Renault. It is expected to be released during Diwali 2026.