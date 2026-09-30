Upcoming car launches in October 2026: 9 new cars including Maybach S-Class, Audi Q3, Honda Elevate and more

India’s festive season is set to bring a fresh wave of car launches in October 2026. Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Skoda, Volvo, Toyota, Audi, Renault and Hyundai are preparing to introduce new or updated models. The lineup is expected to include SUVs, sedans and a hatchback.

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The month will begin with the Maybach S-Class facelift on 5 October, followed by the Honda Elevate and Skoda Slavia facelift on 6 October. Volvo is scheduled to launch its EX90 and ES90 electric models on 12 October, while the new Audi Q3 and Renault Duster hybrid are slated for 16 and 17 October, respectively.

Some other models, including the Hyundai Bayon and Toyota Glanza facelift, are also expected to arrive in October, although their launch dates are based on industry estimates rather than officially confirmed schedules. Hyundai has said Bayon will arrive during the festive season, while industry trackers currently place the Glanza facelift in October.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift, Honda Elevate facelift

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift.

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The facelifted Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is expected to arrive on 5 October, according to V3Cars. The luxury sedan is undergoing significant changes, including exterior design modifications, new digital features and electric versions of the six- and eight-cylinder engines worldwide, Mercedes-Benz announced.

The Honda Elevate facelift is expected on 6 October, according to Autocar. It will likely be restyled, equipped with more cabin features and interior options, and retain the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine and manual and CVT transmissions.

On 6 October, Škoda Auto India is set to reveal the new Slavia's pricing. Skoda confirmed a revamped look for the lights, new alloy wheels, a 360-degree surround-view camera, a rear-seat massage function and a new 8-speed automatic transmission for the 1.0 TSI.

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Volvo brings two electric flagships

Volvo EX90

The Volvo ES90 and EX90 are scheduled for 12 October, according to Volvo Cars India. The ES90 is an electric sedan, and the EX90 is an electric SUV. The ES90 boasts a 106 kWh battery and up to 456 horsepower in its Twin Motor configuration. The EX90's India-spec model includes 456 hp, 670 Nm, a 106 kWh battery and up to 625 km of range.

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Glanza, Q3 and Duster follow The Toyota Glanza facelift is likely to be released on 14 October, according to V3Cars. It will probably share the new Baleno's styling and its new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The third-generation Audi Q3 is expected on 16 October. The India-spec version features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, all-wheel drive and a larger cabin packed with digital controls.

The Renault Duster hybrid is coming out on 17 October. The E-Tech 160 system is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine, a 1.4kWh battery and two electric motors, and an 8-speed DHT automatic transmission, says Renault. It is expected to be released during Diwali 2026.

Hyundai Bayon completes October line-up The Hyundai Bayon is expected between mid- to end-October, according to Hyundai. The model's name and design direction were confirmed by Hyundai in September, stating that it was a new global SUV, built on the brand's Art of Steel design language, for India. Some details of the all-India launch are yet to be confirmed by the company.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.