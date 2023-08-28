Upcoming car launches in September 2023: Tata Nexon facelift SUV, Toyota Rumion MPV, more

Upcoming car launches in September 2023: Tata Nexon facelift SUV, Toyota Rumion MPV, more4 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM IST
September brings a lineup of new car launches in India, including the Honda Elevate SUV, Volvo C40 Recharge EV, Tata Nexon facelift SUV and EV, Mercedes EQE, Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, and Toyota Rumion MPV.
The month of September is going to be full of new car launches. Whether you are an SUV fan or interested in buying an EV, the month promises major launches for all. As per a report from HT Auto, here are some of the biggest car launches expected to take place in the upcoming month.