Upcoming car launches in September 2023: Tata Nexon facelift SUV, Toyota Rumion MPV, more

The month of September is going to be full of new car launches. Whether you are an SUV fan or interested in buying an EV, the month promises major launches for all. As per a report from HT Auto, here are some of the biggest car launches expected to take place in the upcoming month.

Honda Elevate SUV Scheduled to launch on September 4, Honda Cars India has commenced the booking process for their upcoming model, the Elevate SUV. This particular SUV will stand as the sole offering of its kind within the Indian market, comprising four distinct variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX. Powering the Elevate SUV is a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, the same powertrain found in the Honda City sedan. This robust engine generates an output of 119 bhp of power and a torque of 145.1 Nm. Both a six-speed manual gearbox and an advanced CVT transmission option will be available for this engine. The SUV will present customers with a choice of seven single colour selections, including Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Volvo C40 Recharge EV Scheduled for launch on September 4, the Volvo C40 Recharge is set to become the brand's second all-electric offering in the country, following the XC40 Recharge EV. This electric SUV is equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack, capable of delivering 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. Volvo claims an impressive 530 km range on a single charge, as per the global WLTP standard, which could potentially be even greater under Indian conditions.

Tata Nexon facelift SUV The Tata Nexon, one of India's top-selling SUVs, is poised to make a return in an updated form. Tata Motors has been diligently working on a facelifted version of this SUV, drawing inspiration from their previously showcased Curvv concept. This refreshed Nexon will sport a split headlamp arrangement and various exterior enhancements. Inside, it will feature a revamped interior hosting a new, larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, recently introduced on the Harrier and Safari models. In terms of powertrain, the Nexon is expected to retain the familiar 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The anticipated launch date for this updated Nexon is September 14.

Tata Nexon EV facelift The highly popular electric vehicle, the Nexon EV, will also make its debut on the same day as the launch of its internal combustion engine counterpart. The forthcoming Nexon EV facelift is anticipated to receive comparable design and interior enhancements as seen in the refreshed Nexon SUV. However, it's unlikely that the electric SUV's powertrain will undergo any alterations. Presently, the Nexon EV is available with two battery choices, providing a range spanning from 312 km to 453 km. The unveiling of the Nexon EV facelift is likely to take place on September 14.

Mercedes EQE Mercedes is gearing up to introduce its third electric vehicle in India with the upcoming launch of the EQE. This electric SUV will be joining the existing lineup, which includes the all-electric EQB SUV and the EQS electric sedan. In global markets, the EQE comes with a single-motor setup, boasting 292 hp and 565 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor EQE 500 4Matic takes it up a notch with 408 hp and 858 Nm of torque. Equipped with a substantial 90.6 kWh battery pack, the EQE can proudly claim a range of approximately 500 km per charge. The anticipated launch for the EQE is expected for September 15.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Next month, French automaker Citroen is expected to introduce its inaugural compact SUV, the C3 Aircross, in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations in India. This model will be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine capable of delivering 108 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will be paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox initially, although an automatic transmission option might be added to the lineup at a later stage.

Toyota Rumion MPV Toyota is preparing to introduce a new MPV named Rumion, which essentially shares its platform with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This upcoming MPV will be available in two variants: Petrol and CNG. Both options will be equipped with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of producing 101 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. When operating on CNG, the power output decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm with a peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard for both powertrains, while the petrol variant offers an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency rating of 20.51 km/l for the petrol version and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG variant.