In November, the launch of five new cars is anticipated, with some slated for release in India later on, as per a report by HT Auto.

Reportedly, among the upcoming vehicles are the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV, a luxury model, and potentially India's most cost-effective electric SUV, the Tata Punch EV. Certain models set to be introduced globally this month will also be making their way to India, such as the Skoda Superb sedan and one of Renault's flagship SUVs, the Duster. Here is a brief overview of what these five models have in store and their expected launch schedules.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors, following the release of the Nexon EV facelift SUV in September, is now preparing for the launch of its smallest electric SUV, the Punch EV. The Punch EV has been repeatedly seen undergoing testing before its highly awaited debut.

The automaker had previously announced its plans to introduce four new electric vehicles by early next year, with the Punch EV being one of them. Once it's launched, the Punch EV has the potential to become the most budget-friendly electric SUV in India.

When comparing it to its internal combustion engine counterpart, the Punch EV is anticipated to feature a redesigned front, incorporating a closed grille in line with the latest design philosophy adopted by the manufacturer, akin to the recent facelifts seen in the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

The expected alterations for the Punch EV encompass a possibly similar vertically stacked headlight unit equipped with an LED projector arrangement. Additionally, there's an anticipation of a new set of alloy wheels being introduced. Tata might also introduce its pioneering two-spoke steering wheel with a digital logo, initially showcased in the new Nexon.

Mercedes GLE facelift

Reportedly, Mercedes-Benz is set to close out 2023 with the launch of its refreshed GLE SUV, a flagship model scheduled for November 2. Upon its release, it will rekindle its competition with luxury rivals like the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90. Anticipated changes in the new GLE encompass a redesigned front bumper, updated LED headlight and taillight assemblies, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Inside, the GLE's interior is expected to sport a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class, while the MBUX system is likely to receive the latest updates. Additionally, an optional off-road package may be available with the SUV.

Mercedes-AMG C43

In addition to the new GLE, Mercedes is also reportedly set to introduce another performance car in India, unveiling the AMG 63 on the same day. This sportier version of the C-Class will be equipped with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the previous 3-litre six-cylinder unit. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine can produce 397 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes is expected to incorporate a 48V mild-hybrid technology with the AMG C43, potentially offering a performance boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm.

Renault Duster

The compact five-seater is preparing to make a global comeback in a fresh iteration next month. Renault is poised to unveil the new Duster SUV, produced by its partner Dacia, on November 29.

Reportedly, this next-generation Duster SUV, built upon the carmaker's new CMF-B modular platform, will be equipped with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, capable of delivering 167.6 bhp of power. There are expectations that the French automaker will reintroduce the Duster SUV in India as well, although it might be a few more years before it graces the Indian roads.

Skoda Superb

Skoda has provided an initial glimpse of the 2023 Superb with the release of sketches ahead of its official unveiling on November 2. The forthcoming fourth-generation Superb will continue to be based on Skoda's MQB platform. The sketches reveal that the 2023 Superb will adopt Skoda's fresh design language, referred to as "Modern Solid," featuring sleeker headlights equipped with Matrix LED technology, eye-catching LED taillights, and a broader grille. Beneath the hood, the new Skoda Superb is expected to offer a range of powertrains, including TSI petrol, TDI diesel, and plug-in hybrid engines.

Skoda is reportedly preparing to reintroduce the Superb in the Indian market, although there is no official timeline available for when Indian consumers can anticipate the arrival of the 2023 Superb on their roads.

