Upcoming cars expected to launch this year: Tata Nexon CNG, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor and more
Autocar India reports six new vehicles will debut this festive season, including eco-friendly models. Notable launches are Tata Nexon CNG, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Kia Carnival Facelift, catering to diverse preferences.
The festive season has arrived, bringing with it a wave of excitement for automobile enthusiasts as several carmakers gear up to introduce new models. According to a report by Autocar India, the 2024 festive lineup is set to be diverse, with reportedly six new vehicles making their debut, ranging from SUVs to sedans and MPVs.