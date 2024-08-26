The festive season has arrived, bringing with it a wave of excitement for automobile enthusiasts as several carmakers gear up to introduce new models. According to a report by Autocar India, the 2024 festive lineup is set to be diverse, with reportedly six new vehicles making their debut, ranging from SUVs to sedans and MPVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This report adds that these launches will also feature all-electric models, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation. Here is a look at what you can expect to see at showrooms by Diwali, listed according to their anticipated starting prices.

Tata Nexon CNG Tata Motors is reportedly set to unveil the CNG variant of its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, adds the publication. Following its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, the company is now set to reveal the pricing for the Nexon iCNG. This model distinguishes itself as the first factory-fitted CNG vehicle equipped with a turbocharged engine, available with both manual and AMT automatic transmission options.

Aesthetically, it retains the look of the standard Nexon, with minor differences like a dual-cylinder CNG kit, unique badges, and a distinctive blue finish, added the publication.

Reportedly, the price is expected to be approximately ₹1 lakh higher than the equivalent petrol version, which currently ranges between ₹8 lakh and ₹13.35 lakh.

Tata Curvv The Tata Curvv is reportedly another eagerly anticipated launch, with its petrol and diesel versions set to hit the market on September 2. Positioned as a coupe-SUV, the Curvv is expected to be priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹22 lakh. The vehicle will be offered with three engine choices: two 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engines and a 1.5-liter diesel. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission will be available as an option, while a 6-speed manual gearbox will come as standard.

As per the publication, the CNG variant is also under consideration for a future release. The Curvv will boast top-tier features similar to its electric counterpart, excluding EV-specific elements. This model will compete directly with Citroen’s Basalt and other popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift On September 5, Hyundai will reveal the prices for the facelifted Alcazar, which has already generated interest with its refreshed exterior and interior designs. While sharing some design elements with the Creta, the Alcazar facelift introduces unique features such as H-patterned DRLs, H-shaped tail-lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The updated model also includes enhanced connected car technology and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite. Engine options remain the same, with a 160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine, both available with manual and automatic transmissions. A modest price hike is anticipated compared to the current model, which is priced between ₹16.78 lakh and ₹21.28 lakh.

MG Windsor MG Motor India is set to reveal the all-new Windsor EV on September 11. This 4.3-metre-long electric vehicle has been teased extensively, showcasing its unique design that blends elements of a high-riding hatchback and an MPV. The Windsor will feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with reclining rear seats, a minimalist dashboard, and modern amenities like a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents. Internationally, the model is available with 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh battery options, offering ranges of 360km and 460km, respectively. In India, it is expected to be priced under ₹20 lakh, positioning it against rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra's XUV400.

Audi Q6 e-tron The publication also added that Audi’s new Q6 e-tron is also expected to launch with a price tag of ₹85 lakh. It is anticipated to be an exciting addition to the luxury electric SUV market. Assembled locally, the Q6 e-tron is likely to bridge the gap between entry-level electric SUVs and more premium models like the Mercedes EQE and BMW iX. It can feature a 100kWh battery and will likely offer a range of up to 641km. Audi will likely introduce the 388hp dual-motor AWD variant in India first, with the performance-oriented SQ6 e-tron expected to follow early next year.

Kia Carnival Facelift Finally, Kia India is also reportedly preparing to launch the facelifted version of the Carnival, which made its global debut late last year. This updated MPV, showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is larger and more rugged than its predecessor, with a modern interior featuring twin 12.3-inch displays. Expected to be priced around ₹50 lakh, the Carnival will be imported initially, with plans for local assembly next year. The MPV will continue to use the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the previous model.