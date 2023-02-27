Upcoming cars in India: Honda City, Hyundai Verna and more

In India, sedans are poised to make a comeback next month amidst a market dominated by SUVs. Two major players in the compact sedan segment, the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, are preparing to launch their sixth generation models in March, reigniting their rivalry with contenders such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus. Additionally, there are a few other vehicles scheduled for launch in India next month, including an electric car, a CNG-powered vehicle, and a multi-purpose van.

Here is a look at five cars that are expected to launch in India in March.

Honda City

Honda is gearing up to release the latest generation of their standard model sedan, just a few months after launching the powerful hybrid variant, which happens to be India's most popular sedan. Leaked images and reports reveal that the new Honda City boasts several exterior updates compared to its fifth-generation predecessor. Among the most noticeable changes captured in the leaked images of the 2023 Honda City is a revised front bumper. The grille has also been redesigned, though the older LED headlight unit will remain intact. Additionally, the chrome accents on the front of the vehicle have become slimmer compared to the previous generation model.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Motor has revealed that the sixth generation Verna will be launched in India on March 21, 2023. The car's appearance has been showcased through teasers and leaked images, revealing a parametric-designed grille and sharp LED headlights at the front, while LED taillights and a light bar at the rear complete the look. Under the hood, the Verna will feature a 1.5 Turbo petrol engine that generates 113 bhp power and 144 Nm peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Along with various other new features, it is expected that the Verna will also come equipped with ADAS functionality.

Citroen eC3

Citroen, the French auto giant, has announced the launch of its first electric car in India, following the unveiling of the eC3 earlier this year. Bookings for the eC3 are currently open at a price of ₹25,000, with the official launch expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The eC3 EV is based on the C3 hatchback, which was introduced in July last year. It is powered by an electric motor producing 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque, which draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack. The eC3 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 107 kmph. Citroen claims that the car can travel up to 320 kms on a single charge. The battery pack supports DC fast charging, which can provide a 10-80% charge in just 57 minutes, while using a 15A power socket would require 10.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 to 100%.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the CNG variant of its popular SUV, the Brezza, following the recent release of the CNG version of its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The Brezza CNG was showcased alongside other upcoming CNG models such as the Tata Punch and Altroz at the Auto Expo last month, and will be the first sub-compact SUV to offer a CNG option. Maruti Suzuki is claiming that the Brezza CNG will deliver a fuel efficiency of over 25 kilometers per kilogram, while the Grand Vitara CNG is expected to offer a fuel efficiency of 26.6 kilometers per kilogram.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

Toyota Motor is expected to reveal the price of the diesel variant of the Innova Crysta soon. The Japanese automaker recently started accepting bookings for the model after announcing its return with a diesel engine, several months after introducing the Innova HyCross with a strong hybrid. The new Innova Crysta will feature design tweaks, including a new face. It will be powered by a 2.4-liter diesel engine, which is expected to generate 148 bhp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque.