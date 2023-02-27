Upcoming cars in India: Honda City, Hyundai Verna and more
- Two major players in the compact sedan segment, the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, are preparing to launch their sixth generation models in March, reigniting their rivalry with contenders such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus. Additionally, there are a few other vehicles scheduled for launch in India next month, including an electric car, a CNG-powered vehicle, and a multi-purpose van.
In India, sedans are poised to make a comeback next month amidst a market dominated by SUVs. Two major players in the compact sedan segment, the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, are preparing to launch their sixth generation models in March, reigniting their rivalry with contenders such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus. Additionally, there are a few other vehicles scheduled for launch in India next month, including an electric car, a CNG-powered vehicle, and a multi-purpose van.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×