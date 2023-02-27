Upcoming cars in India: Honda City, Hyundai Verna and more

Honda City

Honda is gearing up to release the latest generation of their standard model sedan, just a few months after launching the powerful hybrid variant, which happens to be India's most popular sedan. Leaked images and reports reveal that the new Honda City boasts several exterior updates compared to its fifth-generation predecessor. Among the most noticeable changes captured in the leaked images of the 2023 Honda City is a revised front bumper. The grille has also been redesigned, though the older LED headlight unit will remain intact. Additionally, the chrome accents on the front of the vehicle have become slimmer compared to the previous generation model.