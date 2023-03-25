Upcoming cars launching in April. Maruti Fronx, Lamborghini Urus S among others

The month of April is set to witness the launch of several new cars, ranging from SUVs to electric vehicles. Among the highly anticipated releases are Maruti Suzuki's Fronx, a new SUV following the Grand Vitara, and MG Motor's Comet EV, the brand's second electric car in India after the ZS EV. Mercedes-Benz India has also confirmed the release of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the coming month. Additionally, a few other models are expected to make their debut in the Indian market soon. Here is a brief overview of the upcoming cars set to hit the market in April.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

At the Auto Expo 2023 held earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Fronx SUV. The vehicle bears resemblance to the Baleno hatchback, with some similarities to the front face of the Grand Vitara as well. Despite being smaller in size compared to the Brezza sub-compact SUV, the Fronx is expected to compete against models such as the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite. Bookings for the Fronx have already begun, and the vehicle has reportedly received over 13,000 bookings so far.

View Full Image The Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. (MARUTI SUZUKI)

The Maruti Fronx will be equipped with a 1.0-liter K-series Turbo Boosterjet engine that comes with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The engine will be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission that includes paddle shifters. Additionally, there will be an Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine option available for the Fronx. This engine will feature Idle Start Stop technology and will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or an AGS gearbox.

MG Comet

MG Motor was initially expected to showcase its new affordable electric car at the Auto Expo, but the launch was delayed to the second quarter. The upcoming EV, called the Comet EV, is based on the popular Chinese electric model, the MG Air or Wuling Air EV, and is expected to be revealed next month. The Comet EV will be MG Motor's second electric vehicle in India, following the ZS EV. It will also be the smallest electric car on Indian roads, as it is small in size.

Currently, there is no information available regarding the battery pack and electric motor of the MG Comet EV. However, it is anticipated that the battery pack will have a capacity slightly over 20 kWh, and the claimed range on a single charge will be between 250-300 km. The power output is expected to be approximately 40 bhp.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Next month, Mercedes will be introducing the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, a car that offers exceptional speed and performance. This high-performance vehicle, inspired by Formula One, is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor. It is currently the most powerful AMG car in production. The V8 engine can generate a maximum power output of 843 hp and an impressive peak torque of 1,400 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The company claims that the supercar can travel up to 12 kilometers in electric-only mode.

Lamborghini Urus S

The Urus S, Lamborghini's entry-level SUV, is set to replace the current Urus model sold in India. This new SUV, which is already available in global markets, will be positioned below the recently launched Urus Performante SUV.

The upcoming Urus S super SUV from Lamborghini is a more powerful version of the standard Urus, boasting an additional 16 horsepower. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine can generate a power output of 666 hp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The Urus S has a top speed of 305 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The engine is coupled with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that distributes power to all four wheels, providing superior performance on a variety of terrains.