Upcoming cars launching in April. Maruti Fronx, Lamborghini Urus S among others

Upcoming cars launching in April. Maruti Fronx, Lamborghini Urus S among others3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki's Fronx SUV, MG Motor's Comet EV, and Mercedes-Benz's AMG GT 63 S E Performance are among the highly anticipated cars set to release in India next month. Additionally, a few other models are expected to debut soon. Here's a quick overview of the upcoming releases in April.
The month of April is set to witness the launch of several new cars, ranging from SUVs to electric vehicles. Among the highly anticipated releases are Maruti Suzuki's Fronx, a new SUV following the Grand Vitara, and MG Motor's Comet EV, the brand's second electric car in India after the ZS EV. Mercedes-Benz India has also confirmed the release of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the coming month. Additionally, a few other models are expected to make their debut in the Indian market soon. Here is a brief overview of the upcoming cars set to hit the market in April.