The month of April 2023 witnessed some highly anticipated car launches, such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV, and the 2023 Lexus RX. The upcoming months promise to be just as exciting with many car manufacturers planning global unveilings and announcing prices. Maruti is all set to launch the highly anticipated Jimny, while Tata Motors is expanding its CNG line-up with two new models. In addition, several long-overdue facelifts are also expected. So, here's a roundup of all the new cars and SUVs that will be launched or unveiled in the near future.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (May end)

The Jimny is undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated launch of the year, serving as a spiritual successor to the Maruti Gypsy but designed specifically for India with a five-door body style. While this adds to its practicality, Maruti has ensured that the Jimny retains its identity as a lifestyle vehicle, with its no-nonsense off-road capabilities, ladder-frame chassis, and low-range 4x4. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 105hp, and available with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Prices are expected to range from ₹10 lakh to 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW M2 (May end)

BMW is all set to launch the second-generation M2 (G87) in India, which will be a full import. Unlike its predecessor, which was available in the top-rung Competition guise, the new M2 will only be available in the standard variant. The M2 will be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six engine that produces an impressive 460hp and 550Nm of torque. It will come equipped with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard, while a 6-speed manual gearbox will be available as an option. Additionally, this model will be the last pure-combustion vehicle from BMW's M division. The expected ex-showroom price for the M2 is around ₹1 crore.

Tata Altroz CNG (May end)

With CNG gaining more popularity in India, Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz CNG, which will be the third premium hatchback in the country to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Bookings for the Altroz CNG have already commenced, with a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in May, with prices set to be announced before that. The CNG kit will be available on the XE, XM+, XZ, and XZ+ trims of the Altroz, with the top-spec trim boasting features such as alloy wheels, auto AC, sunroof, and six airbags. The Altroz CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 77hp and 97Nm of torque in CNG mode and will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

BMW X3 M40i (May end)

The X3 M40i is a high-performance variant of the X3, which shares its powertrain with the BMW M340i sedan. It is equipped with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 360hp and 500Nm of torque – a 14hp drop from the sedan. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The X3 M40i features the M Sport styling package as standard, as well as performance enhancements such as variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, M Sport differential, and the adaptive M suspension. Bookings for the X3 M40i are already open, with a booking amount of ₹5 lakh.