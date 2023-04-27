With CNG gaining more popularity in India, Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz CNG, which will be the third premium hatchback in the country to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Bookings for the Altroz CNG have already commenced, with a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in May, with prices set to be announced before that. The CNG kit will be available on the XE, XM+, XZ, and XZ+ trims of the Altroz, with the top-spec trim boasting features such as alloy wheels, auto AC, sunroof, and six airbags. The Altroz CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 77hp and 97Nm of torque in CNG mode and will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.