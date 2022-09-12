Upcoming Honda Hornet to be powered by a 755cc engine: What all to expect

Honda has gone back to the drawing board and developed an all-new short-stroke parallel-twin engine. Clearly, this latest engine is not just a reworked, smaller Africa Twin engine which was expected from the automaker.
The all new Honda Hornet will power a 755cc parallel-twin engine. The details on the engine capabilities of the upcoming Honda hornet are out now. The peak output figures stand at 90.5hp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. This engine has a 270-degree firing order and mimics the sound and feel of a V-Twin engine.
The engine seems to be slightly borrowed from its dirt range. Moreover, the Unicam SOHC architecture which has been borrowed from Honda’s off road CRF model permits this engine to have compact dimensions helping in shredding off weight as well as enabling a higher compression ratio.
This upcoming bike has a 270-degree firing order, like nearly all modern day parallel twin units in the market. The Project Manager at Honda, Fuyuki Hosokawa claims this uneven firing order allows it to have a broad spread of torque throughout the rev range, while delivering a top-end rush.
With the peak out[ut figures of this engine, it does not seem to have many rivals besides Honda CB650R and Aprilia Tuono 660. Although this bike is supposed to be into the international middleweight nake bike market as per Honda.
Moreover, Hosokawa claimed this engine will be at home even while riding at city speeds, which should be a boon, particularly in our congested traffic conditions. This engine is also expected to be featured in Honda's upcoming Transalp adventure bike. It will likely be tuned to suit that bike’s characteristics and intended usage. With EICMA 2023 set to take place in a month, it is expected from Honda to launch at least one of these two middleweight challengers.
Meanwhile, the much speculated bike From Honda, a sub-1000cc ADV to sit below Africa Twin has been spotted without camouflage. As seen in the pictures, the bike is allegedly Transalp which was expected as Honda registered rights to the Transalp badge in the US and other markets.
