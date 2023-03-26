Upcoming Hyundai Creta to share features with latest Verna. What to expect

Hyundai has recently unveiled the latest generation of their Verna sedan, starting at an introductory price of ₹10.90 lakh. The updated Verna boasts a completely redesigned exterior and interior, featuring numerous segment-leading features, and a new turbo petrol engine. As per expectations, the new Hyundai Creta will likely adopt the interior and features of the new Verna sedan.

Although the Creta facelift has already been introduced in certain global markets, Hyundai has announced that the Indian version of the new Creta will feature several unique design changes and interior modifications. Initially rumored to debut in 2023, the launch of the new model has been delayed and is now scheduled for 2024.

With the outgoing Creta, customers have the option to choose between a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine. However, Hyundai has discontinued the 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine due to its inability to meet the BS6 Phase II emission regulations. In its place, the upcoming new Hyundai Creta will be powered by a fresh 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, recently introduced in the Verna and Alcazar models. This new engine generates 160PS and 253Nm of torque, making it more powerful than the 1.4-liter turbo unit. As a result, the new Creta equipped with the 1.5-liter turbo engine will become the most potent SUV in its category.

Sharing design elements with the new Verna sedan, the interior of the upcoming Hyundai Creta is anticipated to feature an integrated dual display setup, including a touchscreen infotainment screen and a digital driver display. Additionally, the SUV is expected to receive upgraded front seats, now equipped with ventilation and heating functions. The new Creta may also incorporate the Verna's switchable climate and infotainment controls, with the touch unit serving as both air conditioning controls and infotainment audio controls.

As per reports, the new Creta model specifically designed for the Indian market will feature a distinct styling that differs from the facelifted version available in select international markets. Like the Verna, the upcoming Hyundai Creta is anticipated to sport a parametric jewel-type front grille, along with connected LED DRLs and tail-lights. Moreover, the Creta Turbo variant is expected to feature specific design and interior modifications.

Expect the new Hyundai Creta to sport a variety of exterior upgrades, such as dual tip exhausts, blacked-out features, a dual-tone paint scheme, blacked-out alloys, and red brake calipers, among other features. Moreover, the Turbo variant could include an all-black interior scheme with red inserts to provide a sporty feel. Additionally, the new Creta is likely to share the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology with the new Verna, which employs radar-camera based ADAS tech. This technology offers various safety features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, front collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.