Upcoming Hyundai Creta to share features with latest Verna. What to expect

Upcoming Hyundai Creta to share features with latest Verna. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Sharing design elements with the new Verna sedan, the interior of the upcoming Hyundai Creta is anticipated to feature an integrated dual display setup, including a touchscreen infotainment screen and a digital driver display. Additionally, the SUV is expected to receive upgraded front seats, now equipped with ventilation and heating functions.
Hyundai has recently unveiled the latest generation of their Verna sedan, starting at an introductory price of ₹10.90 lakh. The updated Verna boasts a completely redesigned exterior and interior, featuring numerous segment-leading features, and a new turbo petrol engine. As per expectations, the new Hyundai Creta will likely adopt the interior and features of the new Verna sedan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×