Upcoming Hyundai Creta to share features with latest Verna. What to expect

With the outgoing Creta, customers have the option to choose between a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine. However, Hyundai has discontinued the 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine due to its inability to meet the BS6 Phase II emission regulations. In its place, the upcoming new Hyundai Creta will be powered by a fresh 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, recently introduced in the Verna and Alcazar models. This new engine generates 160PS and 253Nm of torque, making it more powerful than the 1.4-liter turbo unit. As a result, the new Creta equipped with the 1.5-liter turbo engine will become the most potent SUV in its category.

