Upcoming Jawa 42-based retro motorcycle set for September launch: What all to expect
Jawa-Yezdi reportedly plans to unveil a new bike on September 3, 2024, likely based on the Jawa 42 and featuring a modern-retro design. The motorcycle may use either a 294.7 cc or 334 cc engine and is expected to cost between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh.
A new motorcycle from Jawa-Yezdi is set to hit the market soon, as the company has sent out invitations for a launch event scheduled for September 3, 2024, reported HT Auto.
