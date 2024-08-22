Explore
Business News/ Auto News / Upcoming Jawa 42-based retro motorcycle set for September launch: What all to expect
Upcoming Jawa 42-based retro motorcycle set for September launch: What all to expect

Livemint

Jawa-Yezdi reportedly plans to unveil a new bike on September 3, 2024, likely based on the Jawa 42 and featuring a modern-retro design. The motorcycle may use either a 294.7 cc or 334 cc engine and is expected to cost between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh.

The upcoming model is likely to feature the next-generation J-Panther engine, a 294.7 cc liquid-cooled unit that generates 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque. (Jawa)Premium
The upcoming model is likely to feature the next-generation J-Panther engine, a 294.7 cc liquid-cooled unit that generates 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque. (Jawa)

A new motorcycle from Jawa-Yezdi is set to hit the market soon, as the company has sent out invitations for a launch event scheduled for September 3, 2024, reported HT Auto.

Following a series of recent launches, the manufacturer is gearing up to introduce another model, this time reportedly based on the recently updated Jawa 42. Although specific details about the new bike are under wraps, it is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of the modern-retro style that characterizes the new Jawa 42.

What to anticipate from the new Jawa 42-inspired retro bike?

The upcoming model is likely to feature the next-generation J-Panther engine, a 294.7 cc liquid-cooled unit that generates 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque. This engine, already praised for its enhanced performance thanks to gear-based mapping, boasts improvements in NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels, optimized cooling, and a new free-flow exhaust system.

However, there is speculation that Jawa might opt for the 334 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Jawa 350 for this new model. This motor, which received significant upgrades earlier this year, could be fine-tuned to suit a different body style, possibly even a cafe racer. Given that the 42 Bobber factory custom already utilizes the 334 cc engine, Jawa could be experimenting with a fresh design direction for their latest offering.

Pricing details remain undisclosed, but it is expected that the new Jawa 42-based retro motorcycle will fall within the 2 lakh to 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) range. More information is anticipated in early September.

In addition to this launch, Jawa recently made headlines by reviving the BSA brand in India. Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, reintroduced the legendary brand in the UK in 2021, starting with the Gold Star 650. This modern classic is now available in India through select Jawa-Yezdi dealerships, marking BSA’s return to the Indian market.

 

Published: 22 Aug 2024, 05:17 PM IST
