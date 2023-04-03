Upcoming luxury SUVs set to roar in India this year. Check the list

The Indian luxury car market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with sales of nearly 38,000 units in 2021, representing a 50% increase over the previous year. Among the sales, luxury SUVs make up the largest segment, reflecting the continued popularity of this vehicle type among customers across various segments. With multiple new launches planned for this year, it is expected that the number of luxury car sales in India will continue to rise. Below are five luxury SUVs set to be released in India in the coming months.

Mercedes GLC

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch 10 new models in India this year, including the GLC facelift SUV. The upgraded model is bigger and more powerful than its predecessor and will compete with the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60. The GLC facelift will feature petrol and diesel engines, including the 300e 4MATIC with a 2.0-liter petrol engine outputting 204 hp and the 400e 4MATIC with a 252 hp engine. The diesel engine in the GLC 220 d can produce 194 hp and peak torque of 440 Nm, with all engines paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo has announced the launch of its C40 Recharge electric SUV in India, following the success of its XC40 Recharge electric vehicle in the country. The C40 Recharge comes in two variants globally: a single-motor variant with rear-wheel drive that produces 238 hp and can travel up to 482 km on a single charge, and a twin-motor variant with all-wheel drive that generates 408 hp and has a range of up to 508 km on a single charge. The twin-motor version can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, while the single-motor variant takes 7.4 seconds.

Lexus RX

At the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, the new Lexus RX SUV was unveiled. Bookings for the RX luxury SUV have now opened in India, with two powertrain variants available: the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The RX 350h Hybrid is equipped with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor, capable of generating 247 hp and paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. This variant can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. On the other hand, the RX 500h F-Sport Performance gets Lexus' first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. It delivers 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful RX variant. This model can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini, the Italian supercar manufacturer, is set to revamp its entry-level lineup in India by introducing the Urus S super SUV this month. This latest model will replace the existing Urus standard models in the lineup and will be launched on April 13. The Urus S is a more powerful version of the standard Urus, featuring a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine capable of producing 666 hp of power, which is 16 hp more than the standard Urus, and 850 Nm of peak torque. With a top speed of 305 kmph, the Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. Equipped with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, the engine can distribute power to all four wheels, providing enhanced performance on various terrains.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi is set to update its EV lineup in India with the launch of the Q8 e-tron electric SUV. The global launch of the Q8 e-tron took place last year, and it will replace the entire e-tron range of Audi. The Q8 e-tron is expected to arrive in India via the CBU route, just like Audi's other EVs. The electric SUV is powered by a 106.0-kWh battery pack that provides a range of almost 600 km before needing a recharge. Audi may offer two different battery packs for the Q8 e-tron, a 95 kWh unit and a 115 kWh unit. The electric SUV generates 402 hp of power and 665 Nm of peak torque.