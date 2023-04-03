Upcoming luxury SUVs set to roar in India this year. Check the list

At the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, the new Lexus RX SUV was unveiled. Bookings for the RX luxury SUV have now opened in India, with two powertrain variants available: the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The RX 350h Hybrid is equipped with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor, capable of generating 247 hp and paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. This variant can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. On the other hand, the RX 500h F-Sport Performance gets Lexus' first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. It delivers 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful RX variant. This model can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.