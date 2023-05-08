Mahindra, renowned for its utility and sports utility vehicles, has dominated the market for a long time. However, with tough competition from rivals such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors in the UV space, Mahindra has been challenged to maintain its position. To regain lost ground in the segment, Mahindra has introduced multiple new SUVs, including the new Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio-N. But the company isn't stopping there - in order to further strengthen its position in the SUV segment, Mahindra plans to launch a range of new SUVs in India over the next three years. Let us take a look at some of the upcoming Mahindra cars in India in next few years.

Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the Bolero Neo Plus, an extended version of the Bolero Neo SUV. The Bolero Neo Plus is expected to be available in two seating configurations – 7 and 9-seats, with an ambulance variant featuring a 4-seat layout and a patient bed. The SUV is 4400mm long, 1795mm wide, and 1812mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2680mm. While the new model shares a similar appearance with the Bolero Neo, it has received some changes, such as body-colored pillars instead of a blacked-out C-pillar, a new rear bumper and smaller reflector panels, an extended rear door, and a tailgate-mounted spare tire with badging. It will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, producing 130PS and 300Nm of torque.

5-Door Thar

The upcoming Mahindra car on the list is the 5-door or long-wheelbase version of the Mahindra Thar. It is expected to be launched by the end of 2023 or early 2024 and will have a wheelbase that is 300mm longer than its 3-door model. The new version will be based on the new Scorpio-N’s ladder-frame chassis, which will increase the width between the wheelbase, resulting in a better wheelbase-to-track ratio. The SUV will have an additional door for the middle row passengers, with a cabin layout similar to the existing model, providing a bigger boot space and a three-seat bench layout in the middle row.

The upcoming Thar is expected to share its powertrains with the Scorpio-N, offering a 200bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol and a 172bhp, 2.2L turbo diesel engine, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

New-generation Bolero

According to reports, Mahindra is planning to launch the next-generation Bolero in the Indian market in 2024. The SUV is known for its popularity in rural and semi-urban areas. It is expected to be based on the new ladder-frame chassis that also underpins the Thar and Scorpio-N. Although the new model is likely to retain the original look, it will feature several new design elements and body panels.

The cabin of the SUV is expected to receive significant updates with better fit and finish levels and material quality. It could also come equipped with modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, height-adjustable driver's seat, and automatic AC. The next-gen Bolero is expected to be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, with manual and automatic gearbox options available.

New XUV500

Mahindra recently launched the XUV700, replacing the XUV500 SUV with significant updates and offering 5- and 7-seat options. However, the carmaker has announced that the XUV500 nameplate will make a comeback with substantial changes, featuring a significantly smaller size than its predecessor. The new XUV500 is expected to be around 4.3 meters long, competing directly with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

The redesigned Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a modified version of the XUV300 platform, which has been adapted to accommodate the XUV400 electric car, measuring 4.2 meters long. The SUV is expected to be available with 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, the company may also introduce an electrified version of the XUV500.

XUV E8

Mahindra has officially announced that their first electric vehicle to enter production will be the XUV.e8, set to go on sale in India by December 2024. The upcoming EV, rumoured to be named the XUV800, is based on the INGLO platform, which is Mahindra's Born Electric platform. It will have a similar layout and silhouette to the XUV700, with three rows of seats.

Compared to the XUV700, the XUV800 will be around 45mm longer, 10mm wider, and 5mm taller, with a raised wheelbase of 7mm. Its dimensions are 4740mm in length, 1900mm in width, and 1760mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2762mm. The electric SUV will have an all-wheel drive layout and an 80kWh battery pack, providing a power output range of 230hp to 350hp.

XUV E9

The Mahindra XUV.e9, an upcoming electric SUV, is set to be launched in our market by April 2025. It will feature a coupe-like design, with dimensions of 4,790mm in length, 1,905mm in width, and 1,690mm in height, and a 2,775mm long wheelbase. The design of the XUV.e9 takes inspiration from the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, with LED lighting elements, a closed-off front grille, bumper-mounted headlamps, a flat tail section, and a coupe-like design at the rear. The SUV will share the same battery pack and electric motors as the XUV.e8.