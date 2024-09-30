Upcoming Mahindra XUV e9 electric coupe SUV spotted testing! What all to expect

Mahindra's XUV e9 electric coupe SUV may debut a large digital dashboard display. Spy images reveal a luxurious interior with three touchscreen panels and a sporty design featuring vertically-stacked LED headlights.

The latest spy photo offers a closer look at the XUV e9’s exterior, which boasts a distinctive design language.(Fb: Misty Mate)

Mahindra’s upcoming XUV e9 electric coupe SUV could be the brand’s first model to feature an expansive digital display across the dashboard. A recently surfaced spy image of the test model provides a glimpse into the interior, highlighting three large touchscreen panels, suggesting a high-tech, luxury-oriented cabin experience, reported HT Auto. 

As per the publication, the latest spy photo offers a closer look at the XUV e9’s exterior, which boasts a distinctive design language. The front features vertically-stacked LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), echoing elements seen in earlier prototypes. Its sleek coupe silhouette is further enhanced by a sloping roofline that merges smoothly into the rear, giving the vehicle a sporty, futuristic appearance.

Inside the cabin, the standout feature is the trio of equally-sized digital screens, a setup typically found in premium vehicles. One of these displays is dedicated to the front passenger, offering a unique infotainment experience. The middle screen is expected to control the bulk of the vehicle’s tech features, while the larger driver display is positioned behind the steering wheel, possibly incorporating Mahindra’s AdrenoX infotainment system, which is already featured in models like the XUV700.

Other interior details from the spy shot show a separate control panel for the climate system, complete with physical buttons and two rotary dials located below the air vents. The center console also appears to house a rotary selector for drive modes and a wireless charging pad.

The Mahindra XUV e9 might be built on the brand’s new INGLO platform, designed exclusively for its upcoming electric models like the BE.05. This platform accommodates flat battery packs installed within the floorboard, and supports a range of battery sizes from 60 kWh to 80 kWh. The XUV e9 is anticipated to receive the larger battery, capable of fast charging at up to 175 kW. Mahindra is targeting a driving range of approximately 500 kilometers on a single charge for the XUV e9.

 

 

