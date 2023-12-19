Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars in India in 2024: New Swift, eVX electric SUV, more
In 2023, Maruti Suzuki introduced several captivating vehicles in the Indian market. Among these were the Fronx crossover, built on the Baleno platform, the highly anticipated Jimny SUV, and the premium MPV called Invicto, which draws inspiration from the Toyota Innova Hycross. The company has been actively striving to secure a significant portion of the rapidly expanding Indian utility vehicle market.