Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars in India in 2024: New Swift, eVX electric SUV, more

In 2023, Maruti Suzuki introduced several captivating vehicles in the Indian market. Among these were the Fronx crossover, built on the Baleno platform, the highly anticipated Jimny SUV, and the premium MPV called Invicto, which draws inspiration from the Toyota Innova Hycross. The company has been actively striving to secure a significant portion of the rapidly expanding Indian utility vehicle market.

Looking ahead to 2024, Maruti Suzuki is anticipated to sustain this momentum by unveiling additional new products, reported HT Auto.

During the February 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX electric SUV concept, providing a glimpse of their upcoming all-electric SUV. Suzuki then presented an enhanced version of the concept at the Japan Mobility Show later in the year. The production version of the eVX is anticipated to be revealed in 2024. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the next generation Swift in 2024, with the model having been unveiled a few months prior at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Here are upcoming expected cars from Maruti Suzuki to be launched in India in 2024

New generation Maruti Suzuki Swift

Anticipated to hit the Indian market in 2024, Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the latest iteration of the Swift hatchback. Unveiled a few months ago at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the new generation Swift has already been launched in Japan and is currently undergoing testing in India.

Reportedly, the fourth generation of the Swift showcases subtle yet impactful design updates, accompanied by a range of new features that ensure improved performance compared to its predecessor. Notable additions include a 360-degree camera and various Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as dual sensor brake support, adaptive high beam assist, a driver monitoring system, and a collision mitigation braking system, contributing to enhanced safety.

The hatchback is equipped with Suzuki's latest Z-series engine, replacing the existing 1.2-litre K-series powertrain. While detailed specifications are yet to be disclosed by the automaker, Maruti Suzuki assures that the new Swift will deliver superior fuel efficiency and increased torque at lower speeds.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

While holding the title of India's leading car manufacturer in both volume production and sales figures, Maruti Suzuki has not yet entered the swiftly expanding electric vehicle sector, a space where its competitors have already introduced their own products. At the February 2023 Auto Expo, the company unveiled an electric vehicle concept, offering a glimpse of a forthcoming all-electric SUV.

Named the eVX, it was once again presented at the Japan Mobility Show later in the year, featuring various updates. The eVX is anticipated to be introduced in India next year as Maruti Suzuki's inaugural electric car. It is constructed on a newly developed platform exclusively designed for electric vehicles and boasts a 60 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.

With dimensions of 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, it aligns with the standard size of most compact SUVs. Upon its release, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is set to enter competition with contenders such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire, Maruti Suzuki's compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback, has managed to maintain a consistent sales figure despite the declining trend in sedan and compact sedan markets. Its sustained demand in the taxi segment contributes to this, and the Dzire remains an affordable sedan option for consumers in this category. Anticipate an update for the Dzire coinciding with the launch of the new generation Swift hatchback in India, potentially featuring a refreshed design, additional features, and a new engine.

