With the first quarter of the year behind us, various automakers are gearing up to launch their latest models across different segments. In the intensely competitive midsize SUV category, which is currently ruled by Hyundai Creta, Honda Cars India and Citroen are set to introduce two all-new products in April 2023. Additionally, Kia India will be releasing a mid-life update for the Seltos SUV in the upcoming months. Below is a brief overview of the new SUVs that are set to hit the roads soon.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen's upcoming product for the Indian market, the Citroen C3 Aircross, is set to make its official debut on April 27, 2023. As part of the brand's C-Cubed program, the model will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. It is expected to have a length of around 4.2 meters and will be available in 5 and 7-seater configurations. The C3 Aircross will share the CMP modular platform with the C3 hatchback and could be powered by a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 110bhp of maximum power and 190Nm of torque. With a more upright stance, SUV-inspired design elements, and a newly-designed rear quarter, the new midsize SUV will differ from the C3 hatch.

Honda new SUV with ADAS technology

Honda is set to unveil its new midsize SUV in June 2023. This Made-for-India model will be based on the City's platform and will feature design elements borrowed from Honda's global SUVs. The SUV is expected to be powered by the 121bhp, 1.5-liter iVTEC petrol engine, which will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. A strong hybrid version is also expected to be introduced later on, featuring the 126bhp Atkinson Cycle 1.5-liter petrol hybrid powertrain from the City sedan. While details about the interior of Honda's SUV are still under wraps, it is rumored to come equipped with ADAS tech and other features. The new SUV will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta.

New Kia Seltos

Kia is set to introduce the facelifted version of the Seltos by mid-2023. The SUV will undergo significant changes to its design, interior, and powertrain. The existing 120bhp, 1.4L turbo petrol engine will be replaced with a more powerful 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is expected to deliver 160bhp of power and 253Nm of torque. The new engine will be available with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The Seltos will also offer the existing 115bhp, 1.5L petrol and 115bhp, 1.5L turbo diesel engines. The 2023 Kia Seltos will also feature an ADAS suite and a new digital instrument cluster.