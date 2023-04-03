Upcoming new mid-size SUVs set to launch soon. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:14 AM IST
- The midsize SUV segment, which is dominated by the Hyundai Creta, will soon witness the launch of two all-new products by Honda Cars India and Citroen in April 2023, intensifying the competition.
With the first quarter of the year behind us, various automakers are gearing up to launch their latest models across different segments. In the intensely competitive midsize SUV category, which is currently ruled by Hyundai Creta, Honda Cars India and Citroen are set to introduce two all-new products in April 2023. Additionally, Kia India will be releasing a mid-life update for the Seltos SUV in the upcoming months. Below is a brief overview of the new SUVs that are set to hit the roads soon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×