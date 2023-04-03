Upcoming new mid-size SUVs set to launch soon. What to expect

Honda new SUV with ADAS technology

Honda is set to unveil its new midsize SUV in June 2023. This Made-for-India model will be based on the City's platform and will feature design elements borrowed from Honda's global SUVs. The SUV is expected to be powered by the 121bhp, 1.5-liter iVTEC petrol engine, which will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. A strong hybrid version is also expected to be introduced later on, featuring the 126bhp Atkinson Cycle 1.5-liter petrol hybrid powertrain from the City sedan. While details about the interior of Honda's SUV are still under wraps, it is rumored to come equipped with ADAS tech and other features. The new SUV will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta.