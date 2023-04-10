Upcoming new TVS motorcycles expected to launch this year

According to an online media publication, TVS Motor Company is gearing up to bolster its premium motorcycle market by introducing a series of new models in the current fiscal year. Vimal Sumbly, who heads the premium two-wheeler business at TVS Motor Company, stated that the company will launch fresh premium products in the 2023-24 fiscal year, featuring advanced technology and high-performance capabilities.

Currently, TVS Motor Company has two premium motorcycle brands, namely Apache and Ronin, and aims to transform them into globally coveted brands. With over 1 million units sold worldwide, the TVS brand is a significant contributor to this figure, with the Apache series accounting for a major portion of the total sales volume. Apache motorcycles are available for purchase in over 60 countries and have recently crossed the five million global sales milestone.

Rumors suggest that TVS Motor Company, headquartered in Chennai, is developing two new motorcycles that will draw inspiration from the TVS Apache RR 310. These upcoming bikes will be powered by a 312.2cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine, producing a peak power output of 34PS and a maximum torque of 27.3Nm. Dual-channel ABS (antilock braking system) will come as a standard feature. In addition, the company is reportedly working on an adventure bike that will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

In addition, TVS Motor Company is planning to make its debut in the 600cc-750cc motorcycle segment in the coming years. According to reports, the company is developing a new bike with a larger capacity twin-cylinder engine, which is expected to produce approximately 47bhp and 52Nm of torque. It is speculated that this model could be a joint venture between TVS and the UK-based Norton Motorcycle Company.

TVS Motor Company's upcoming 650cc bike will reportedly compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, and is expected to be the most high-end offering from the company. Additionally, there are speculations that the Chennai-based manufacturer might introduce a Scrambler motorcycle based on the Ronin model in the near future. At the latest TVS MotoSoul event, the company showcased the TVS Ronin SCR (Scrambler), a factory-customized version of the Ronin.