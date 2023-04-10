Upcoming new TVS motorcycles expected to launch this year

Upcoming new TVS motorcycles expected to launch this year2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:01 PM IST
- Rumors suggest that TVS Motor is developing two new motorcycles that will draw inspiration from the TVS Apache RR 310. These upcoming bikes will be powered by a 312.2cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine, producing a peak power output of 34PS and a maximum torque of 27.3Nm.
According to an online media publication, TVS Motor Company is gearing up to bolster its premium motorcycle market by introducing a series of new models in the current fiscal year. Vimal Sumbly, who heads the premium two-wheeler business at TVS Motor Company, stated that the company will launch fresh premium products in the 2023-24 fiscal year, featuring advanced technology and high-performance capabilities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×