Earlier this year, Royal Enfield has announced that it will be launching very ‘big models’ this year. The company plans to launch the maximum number of new bikes it has ever launched in a fiscal year. The new Classic 350 was part of the rollout and RE is gearing up for more launches with multiple segment offerings that have mostly been untouched by the Chennai-based company.

Here are some of the Royal Enfield models that might be introduced soon:

Royal Enfield Shotgun

The first 650cc engine bike in this list, the Royal Enfield Shotgun will be a cruiser that borrows its powertrain from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The parallel-twin engine will put out 47.65 PS power and 52 Nm of torque. The new Shotgun is expected to be introduced with a low seat height that will enable a straight seating posture, typical to cruisers. The Shotgun is expected to feature retro design elements

Royal Enfield Scram

Royal Enfield could also launch a scrambler with the 650cc powertrain that currently powers the RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Considering the success of 650 twins in the global markets, the new scrambler might be aimed at gaining market traction in developed countries. There's not much to go about in the design department of the bike but the new Royal Enfield Scram is expected to get some off-roading capabilities.

Scram 411

While the Himalayan is a hit with adventure bike enthusiasts. Royal Enfield plans to introduce a scrambler version of the bike that has been spotted numerous times. The new 411-cc BS6 bike is expected to be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

