Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes: What to expect

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- As part of its new product plan, Royal Enfield has outlined the launch of two new 350cc motorcycles, namely, the next-generation Bullet 350 and the Shotgun 350 Bobber. Additionally, the company is set to introduce five new 450cc bikes and six 650cc motorcycles. Below are the essential details of the upcoming 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles.
Royal Enfield recorded a total sales figure of 71,544 units in February 2023, marking a 20.93 percent year-over-year growth from 59,160 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The company's current lineup comprises nine models, including the Hunter 350cc, Bullet 350cc, Classic 350cc, Meteor 350cc, Himalayan, Scram 411, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. Seeking to expand its product portfolio in India, the Chennai-based manufacturer is planning to introduce a range of new motorcycles ranging from 350cc to 650cc.
