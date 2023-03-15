Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes: What to expect

Royal Enfield recorded a total sales figure of 71,544 units in February 2023, marking a 20.93 percent year-over-year growth from 59,160 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The company's current lineup comprises nine models, including the Hunter 350cc, Bullet 350cc, Classic 350cc, Meteor 350cc, Himalayan, Scram 411, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. Seeking to expand its product portfolio in India, the Chennai-based manufacturer is planning to introduce a range of new motorcycles ranging from 350cc to 650cc.

As part of its new product plan, Royal Enfield has outlined the launch of two new 350cc motorcycles, namely, the next-generation Bullet 350 and the Shotgun 350 Bobber. Additionally, the company is set to introduce five new 450cc bikes and six 650cc motorcycles. Below are the essential details of the upcoming 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles:

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is set to receive an upgrade with a new generation model on the horizon. The upcoming version will feature significant improvements to its design, powertrain, and platform. Similar to the RE Meteor 350, the next-gen Bullet will be equipped with a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a 5-speed gearbox. This motor delivers a peak power of 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque. The bike's retro-styled headlamp with chrome accents will remain, as will the classic tear-drop fuel tank, wire-spoke wheels, flat handlebar, and single-sided exhaust canister. The new model will also feature a single-piece seat with better lumbar support.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Bobber

According to media reports, there are speculations that the upcoming 350cc bobber from Royal Enfield might be named 'Shotgun 350'. This motorcycle will be powered by the same engine as the Meteor, which is a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It will feature conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear for suspension. The bike will be equipped with disc and drum brakes and a single-channel ABS. The expected price of the new Royal Enfield 350cc bobber is around 2 lakh, and it will compete with the Jawa Perak and Jawa 42 Bobber.