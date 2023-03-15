Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes: What to expect

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Bobber

According to media reports, there are speculations that the upcoming 350cc bobber from Royal Enfield might be named 'Shotgun 350'. This motorcycle will be powered by the same engine as the Meteor, which is a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It will feature conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear for suspension. The bike will be equipped with disc and drum brakes and a single-channel ABS. The expected price of the new Royal Enfield 350cc bobber is around 2 lakh, and it will compete with the Jawa Perak and Jawa 42 Bobber.