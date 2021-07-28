SsangYong Motor Company (SMC), a South Korean automobile brand which is owned by Indian company Mahindra and Mahindra, has released the design of its next-generation SUV. The car has been revealed under the code name X200.

The X200 is based on SsangYong’s new design philosophy ‘Powered by Toughness’. The concept art of the SUV does borrow design inspiration from 1983 Korando. The vintage car looks a lot like the ancestors of the Thar line-up, which could be the reason we can draw parallels between the SUVs. The concept art shows that the SUV has a lot of straight lines and a stance that is unmistakably robust. The headlamps also have a similar round shape.

One stark difference, however, is the inclusion of four doors, instead of the Thar's two-door design. This also hints that the X200 will be lot longer than the Thar 2020.

The new SsangYong SUV is based on four formative concepts according to the company: ‘Robust Architecture’, Unexpected Delight’, ‘Vibrant Contrast’, and ‘Communion with Nature.’

SsangYong’s claims that its future models, such as the recently announced J100 mid-size electric model and new X200, will be designed under the design theme of ‘Powered by Toughness’ and inherit elements from the original Korando and Musso.

The Feedback on the J100 and a derivative pick-up model on encouraged the company to go ahead with the new design philosophy.

