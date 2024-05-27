The year 2024 promises to be a thrilling one for SUV enthusiasts in India, with several leading automakers gearing up to introduce new models in the second half of the year. Among these, top brands like Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Kia are preparing to launch new flagship models, including some electric vehicles.

As per a report from HT Auto, here are five eagerly awaited SUVs set to hit the Indian market this year.

Kia Clavis

Kia is ready to expand its SUV lineup with the Clavis, following the success of the Sonet and Seltos. The Clavis, spotted multiple times during testing on Indian roads, is expected to fit between the Sonet and Seltos in terms of size. This new model is likely Kia's response to rivals like the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. The Clavis is anticipated to feature a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm, paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel engine option and possibly a naturally aspirated petrol engine sourced from the Seltos or Sonet might be available.

Mahindra Five-Door Thar

Mahindra and Mahindra is reportedly set to introduce a five-door version of its popular Thar SUV, expected around August. This launch follows the introduction of the five-door versions of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. The new Thar will offer two engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. Spy shots suggest the five-door Thar will feature updated exteriors, a redesigned interior, bench seats in the second row, a larger boot space, and a bigger infotainment screen.

Tata Curvv

Tata Motors has announced that the new Curvv SUV will debut in the second half of the year. This model will be available in petrol, diesel, and electric variants, with the ICE versions launching first. The Curvv, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Show, will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing up to 125 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine similar to the one in the Nexon. The electric version, based on the Gen 2 acti.ev architecture, is expected to offer a range of up to 500 km.

Citroen Basalt

Citroen will launch the Basalt, the third model under its C-Cubed program, ahead of the festive season. Positioned as a mid-size coupe SUV, the Basalt will compete with models like the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta. Official images have been released, though specific details remain scarce. The Basalt is likely to feature a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 108 bhp and 205 Nm, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen has confirmed the ID.4 will be its first electric vehicle in India, arriving by the end of this year. Already available in markets like Europe, the ID.4 will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

It will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The ID.4 is expected in two variants, including the GTX version, featuring an all-wheel-drive system and an 82 kWh battery pack with a range of up to 500 km. The electric motor generates 299 bhp and 499 Nm, enabling the ID.4 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just over six seconds, with a top speed limited to 180 kmph.

