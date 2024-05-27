Upcoming SUVs expected to launch in the second half of 2024: Kia Clavis, Tata Curvv and more
Upcoming SUVs in India for 2024 include Kia Clavis, Mahindra Five-Door Thar, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt, and Volkswagen ID.4, offering a variety of new features and engine options.
The year 2024 promises to be a thrilling one for SUV enthusiasts in India, with several leading automakers gearing up to introduce new models in the second half of the year. Among these, top brands like Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Kia are preparing to launch new flagship models, including some electric vehicles.