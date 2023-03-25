Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April. 2023 Ducati Monster SP, Honda Activa 125 H-Smart among others

Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April. 2023 Ducati Monster SP, Honda Activa 125 H-Smart among others2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Here is a list of anticipated two-wheeler models that are expected to hit the market next month, although official launch dates have yet to be announced and may be subject to change.
From April 1, 2023, the two-wheeler industry in India will be required to adhere to the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, resulting in a flurry of launches next month. To comply with the OBD 2 and RDE regulations, most two-wheeler models are expected to feature mechanical upgrades. However, in addition to these modifications, manufacturers are also planning to introduce all-new and globally updated models in the Indian market, which are scheduled to arrive next month.
