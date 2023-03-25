Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April. 2023 Ducati Monster SP, Honda Activa 125 H-Smart among others

From April 1, 2023, the two-wheeler industry in India will be required to adhere to the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, resulting in a flurry of launches next month. To comply with the OBD 2 and RDE regulations, most two-wheeler models are expected to feature mechanical upgrades. However, in addition to these modifications, manufacturers are also planning to introduce all-new and globally updated models in the Indian market, which are scheduled to arrive next month.

Here is a list of anticipated two-wheeler models that are expected to hit the market next month, although official launch dates have yet to be announced and may be subject to change.

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart

Honda Two-wheelers India is expected to launch the Activa 125 H-Smart, possibly one of the earliest two-wheeler models to be released in April this year. The updated version is said to feature smart functions such as auto lock/unlock, remote engine start, and keyless ignition. The changes are part of Honda's efforts to upgrade its range of two-wheelers to meet the latest emission norms and provide additional value to customers. Despite the updates, design changes to the Activa 125 H-Smart are expected to be minimal. Recently, details about the upgraded model were leaked online.

2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS

Triumph Motorcycles India had initially planned to launch the 2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS this month, but announced at the last moment that the launch was indefinitely deferred. It is expected that the new launch date will be announced soon and the bikes will make their way to the Indian market by April this year. The 2023 Street Triple R & RS models have undergone upgrades to make them more powerful and offer a better riding experience.

Simple One

The Simple One, an eagerly anticipated electric scooter, is set to hit the market by the end of April. According to the media reports, the company will soon begin production, and the newly constructed facility in Tamil Nadu will begin delivering customer-ready models shortly. The Simple One boasts impressive specifications, including a claimed range of 300 km with the optional battery pack. However, prices are expected to rise with the arrival of this model.

Ducati Monster SP

According to recent reports, Ducati India has confirmed that the Ducati Monster SP will be the first model to arrive in India in the second quarter of 2023. The company had announced last year that it plans to launch nine motorcycles in the country this year. The Monster SP is a performance-oriented version of the standard streetfighter and is about 2 kg lighter with better hardware such as Brembo Stylema brake calipers, fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension, and a road-homologated Termignoni slip-on exhaust. The starting price for the Ducati Monster SP in India is ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).