Upcoming two-wheeler launches in April. 2023 Ducati Monster SP, Honda Activa 125 H-Smart among others

Ducati Monster SP

According to recent reports, Ducati India has confirmed that the Ducati Monster SP will be the first model to arrive in India in the second quarter of 2023. The company had announced last year that it plans to launch nine motorcycles in the country this year. The Monster SP is a performance-oriented version of the standard streetfighter and is about 2 kg lighter with better hardware such as Brembo Stylema brake calipers, fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension, and a road-homologated Termignoni slip-on exhaust. The starting price for the Ducati Monster SP in India is ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).