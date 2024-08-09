August 2024 is poised to be a significant month for motorcycle enthusiasts. Major launches from Royal Enfield, Ola Electric, and BSA will showcase exciting new models. Here are two-wheelers expected to debut this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric bike Ola Electric is set to unveil its first electric motorcycle on August 15, 2024, during the "Sankalp 2024" event at the FutureFactory. The bike will join Ola's existing electric two-wheeler lineup, including the S1X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro.

Teasers suggest the motorcycle will feature a dual-pod LED headlamp, KTM-inspired turn indicators, telescopic fork suspension, and a large battery in a tubular frame. Competing with models like the Tork Kratos R and Ultraviolette F77, the bike's launch is highly anticipated, with details and availability expected to be revealed at the event.

BSA Goldstar 650 Anand Mahindra has hinted at the launch of the highly anticipated BSA Goldstar 650 on 15 August 2024 through a post on X. This will mark the debut of the BSA brand in India following its international release.

A cryptic image shared by BSA Motorcycles India further fueled excitement, indicating the bike's imminent launch. The Goldstar 650 is expected to feature a 650cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, traditional design elements, and a dual-pod analogue console. Classic Legends aims to price the bike aggressively between Rs. 2.40-2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a strong competitor to the popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

If produced locally, the Goldstar 650 could benefit from lower production costs, making it an attractive option in the middle-weight motorcycle segment and potentially giving it a competitive edge in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 As per several media reports, Royal Enfield is anticipated to launch the updated iteration of its Classic 350, scheduled for 12 August 2024. This 350cc roadster is expected to receive some feature upgrades and cosmetic changes, while the mechanical aspects of the bike are likely to remain unchanged. The new features and color schemes will undoubtedly refresh the Classic 350, making it better equipped while helping it maintain its dominance in the segment.