Upcoming two-wheelers expected to launch this April - BMW R 1300 GS, Ather Rizta and more
Ather Rizta, BMW R 1300 GS, Ampere's new e-scooter, and Ultraviolette Automotive's new two-wheeler are likely to debut this April.
In the upcoming financial year, motorcycle enthusiasts are in for a treat as leading two-wheeler manufacturers gear up to unveil some highly anticipated offerings. These forthcoming releases are anticipated to make significant waves within their respective segments, potentially reshaping the market landscape. As per HT Auto, here are four major upcoming two-wheeler launches expected to take place in April this year.