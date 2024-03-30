In the upcoming financial year, motorcycle enthusiasts are in for a treat as leading two-wheeler manufacturers gear up to unveil some highly anticipated offerings. These forthcoming releases are anticipated to make significant waves within their respective segments, potentially reshaping the market landscape. As per HT Auto, here are four major upcoming two-wheeler launches expected to take place in April this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ather Rizta Ather, a prominent name in the electric vehicle domain, is reportedly set to debut its second electric offering, the Ather Rizta, on April 6, 2024. Touted as the company's inaugural family e-scooter, the Rizta could promise an array of features including ample space, generous storage capacity, and enhanced comfort. Ather enthusiasts can expect to uncover more details regarding specifications, pricing, and availability at the Ather Community Day 2024, with pre-bookings already underway nationwide.

BMW R 1300 GS Notably, BMW aficionados can anticipate the arrival of the BMW R 1300 GS on Indian roads next month. Following its global debut last year, this adventure tourer is poised to replace the R 1250 GS, boasting extensive upgrades and technological enhancements aimed at bolstering its off-road prowess. Highlights include a larger 1,300 cc boxer engine, a reduction of 12 kg in kerb weight, and a revamped frame featuring a die-cast aluminum subframe. Priced above the ₹20 lakh mark, the BMW R 1300 GS is likely to compete fiercely within the top echelons of the ADV segment, rivaling stalwarts like the Triumph Tiger 1200 and Ducati Multistrada V4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Ampere e-scooter Meanwhile, Greaves Electric Mobility's Ampere is expected to introduce its latest electric scooter to consumers shortly. Following its notable journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the upcoming e-scooter, likely the production version of the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, is anticipated to feature technological advancements alongside spirited performance from its motor. Details regarding the launch of Ampere's latest offering are yet to be disclosed.

Ultraviolette Automotive’s new two-wheeler On April 24, 2024, Ultraviolette Automotive will unveil an intriguing addition to its lineup. Although specifics regarding the new offering remain scarce, speculation suggests it may be a revamped version of the F77 performance electric motorcycle. The company, based in Bengaluru, previously introduced the F77 Space Edition in limited quantities, hinting at a potential special edition launch. Further insights into Ultraviolette's forthcoming release are expected to surface soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!