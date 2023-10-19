Updated BMW 740d M Sport launched in India with sharp design! Check price and features
BMW 7 Series now available in petrol, diesel, electric, and all-electric performance models
BMW India has introduced the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market, making it available through the CBU route. The BMW 740d M Sport is offered at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.81 crore, excluding any additional options. Additionally, BMW has unveiled the i7 M70 xDrive with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.50 crore. Both vehicles are now on display at dealerships starting today.