BMW India has introduced the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market, making it available through the CBU route. The BMW 740d M Sport is offered at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.81 crore, excluding any additional options. Additionally, BMW has unveiled the i7 M70 xDrive with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.50 crore. Both vehicles are now on display at dealerships starting today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the powertrain, the 7 Series 740d M Sport is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine. This powertrain delivers a maximum power of 282 bhp and a peak torque of 650 Nm within the range of 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. It comes paired with an automatic transmission. BMW asserts that the 740d M Sport can achieve a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The 740d M Sport features a touchscreen infotainment system that can be operated through voice commands and gestures. It comes standard with Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Reversing Assistant, and Parking Assistant Professional, which allows for remote parking using a smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside the cabin, the interior is adorned with 'Merino' leather, available in color options such as Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black, and Smoke White. At the front, the kidney grille is accentuated with a glossy black surround. M-specific enhancements encompass side skirts, M logos, black exterior mirrors, blue brake calipers, a rear spoiler, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW 7 Series defines the ultimate luxury sedan and sets new standards of luxury and exclusivity. The 7 has bedazzled the high-end segment with its new design language, powerful dynamics, comfort and trailblazing digital experience. With the addition of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the BMW 740d M Sport, our flagship is now available as a petrol, diesel, electric and an all-electric performance model."

“This diversification allows us to cater to all customer preferences and meet the overwhelming demand for the 7 Series in the Indian market. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next level style and substance, the 7 will continue to shape forwardism," added Pawah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

