Updated Lamborghini Urus SUV to hit Indian roads: All details here

Lamborghini India has launched its Urus Performante SUV in India. This iconic sports car is priced at ₹4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus Performante gets aerodynamic upgrades with new rear spoiler, air curtains and bonnet outlets.
The automaker claims that the Lamborghini Urus Performante is the fastest SUV anywhere in the world and while it manages to make a very strong point with its captivating styling cues, the SUV gets a number of visual highlights as well as cabin-related updates.
Interestingly, the updated Urus Performante gets a reworked front bumper, carbon fibre splitter, and new blacked-out air intake. The front and rear track are wider by 16 mm whereas the ride height has been lowered by 20 mm. The rear bumper has also been revamped as a part of the update process. Moreover, the alloy wheel design on the optional 23-inch wheels have been reworked as well.
The updated Urus Performante also comes equipped with aerodynamic improvements with a new rear spoiler, air curtains and bonnet outlets. These upgrades add 30 percent more downforce and 10 percent more aerodynamic efficiency. Additionally, it helps with engine cooling and braking on the supercar.
For interiors, while this Urus offers Black Alcantara as standard, the potential buyers can also choose for leather as an optional extra. The seats get a hexagonal design and it gets a number of Performante badges all around.
Speaking of the powertrain, while there still is the audaciously capable 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, the car has still more power to be had at 666 hp and torque of 850 Nm. The accelerator of updated Urus Performante is more responsive and the launch control along with gearbox have also been reworked to accommodate the additional power.
Significantly, most of the mechanical update comes in the form of a coil set-up instead of air suspensions. The Italian automaker claims that this will help Urus Performante and offer a more superior handling. Unfortunately, the sports car loses out on three of its off-road modes while getting a Rally mode in turn.
