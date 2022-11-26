Updated Lamborghini Urus SUV to hit Indian roads: All details here

Speaking of the powertrain, while there still is the audaciously capable 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, the car has still more power to be had at 666 hp and torque of 850 Nm. The accelerator of updated Urus Performante is more responsive and the launch control along with gearbox have also been reworked to accommodate the additional power.

