Updated Tata Tigor EV teased; sedan to debut soon: Here’s everything to know

Reportedly, the updated Tigor EV will launch within the next few weeks. Tata Motors has updated the electric vehicle with new features as well as new colours. As of now, Tigor was sold in just two colours, Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey. For the compact sedan, the new colour option is Magnetic Red which is already available on the regular Tigor. This new colour scheme would also get blue accents that differentiate the ICE-Tigor from the Tigor EV.