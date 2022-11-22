Updated Tata Tigor EV teased; sedan to debut soon: Here’s everything to know

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched its Tiago, an electric vehicle in India. The automaker announced at the launch that it was also updating the Tigor EV; it lacked a few features. Now, the Indian company has teased the updated Tigor EV.
Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched its Tiago, an electric vehicle in India. The automaker announced at the launch that it was also updating the Tigor EV; it lacked a few features. Now, the Indian company has teased the updated Tigor EV.
Reportedly, the updated Tigor EV will launch within the next few weeks. Tata Motors has updated the electric vehicle with new features as well as new colours. As of now, Tigor was sold in just two colours, Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey. For the compact sedan, the new colour option is Magnetic Red which is already available on the regular Tigor. This new colour scheme would also get blue accents that differentiate the ICE-Tigor from the Tigor EV.
Reportedly, the updated Tigor EV will launch within the next few weeks. Tata Motors has updated the electric vehicle with new features as well as new colours. As of now, Tigor was sold in just two colours, Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey. For the compact sedan, the new colour option is Magnetic Red which is already available on the regular Tigor. This new colour scheme would also get blue accents that differentiate the ICE-Tigor from the Tigor EV.
Speaking of the features, the Tigor EV will now come with cruise control which surprisingly even the Nexon EV Prime also misses out on. There will also be leather upholstery which will add a touch of premium-ness to the interiors.
Speaking of the features, the Tigor EV will now come with cruise control which surprisingly even the Nexon EV Prime also misses out on. There will also be leather upholstery which will add a touch of premium-ness to the interiors.
The automaker also offers automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Tigao EV also comes with multiple regeneration modes which would be carried forward to the Tigor EV as well.
The automaker also offers automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Tigao EV also comes with multiple regeneration modes which would be carried forward to the Tigor EV as well.
The current Tigor’s electric motor can produce 74.7 Ps of maximum power and 170 Nm. There are multiple driving modes which are Drive and Sports. The battery pack has a size of 26 kWh which is liquid-cooled and IP67-rated. The Tigor EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The ARAI-certified driving range of the Tigor EV is 306 km. However, in the real world, the Tigor EV can deliver around 180 to 200 km of driving range.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The current Tigor’s electric motor can produce 74.7 Ps of maximum power and 170 Nm. There are multiple driving modes which are Drive and Sports. The battery pack has a size of 26 kWh which is liquid-cooled and IP67-rated. The Tigor EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The ARAI-certified driving range of the Tigor EV is 306 km. However, in the real world, the Tigor EV can deliver around 180 to 200 km of driving range.
To recall, Tata Motors launched the new variant of Tigor iCNG. Dubbed as Tata Tigor XM iCNG model, it carries a price tag of ₹7,39,900. It is the third variant of Tata Tigor iCNG. It is currently offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XM model is also the series most affordable one as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the XZ trim.
To recall, Tata Motors launched the new variant of Tigor iCNG. Dubbed as Tata Tigor XM iCNG model, it carries a price tag of ₹7,39,900. It is the third variant of Tata Tigor iCNG. It is currently offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XM model is also the series most affordable one as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the XZ trim.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.