US authority investigates Amazon's Zoox for self-certification of Robotaxi

US authority investigates Amazon's Zoox for self-certification of Robotaxi1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM IST
- The NHTSA announced on Monday that it will conduct an audit query to investigate whether Zoox's self-certification of its robotaxi was based on unilaterally developed test procedures or if it determined that certain standards were not applicable due to the unique configuration of the vehicle.
A U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Monday that it will investigate the self-certification of a robotaxi without traditional driving controls by Zoox, Amazon Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, in 2022.
