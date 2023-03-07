Home / Auto News / US authority investigates Amazon's Zoox for self-certification of Robotaxi
US authority investigates Amazon's Zoox for self-certification of Robotaxi

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
This photo provided by Zoox, Inc. shows a Zoox, a self-driving vehicle in Foster City, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 . The self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads. Zoox said the company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” on Feb. 11 with employees on board. (Zoox, Inc. via AP) (AP)

A U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Monday that it will investigate the self-certification of a robotaxi without traditional driving controls by Zoox, Amazon Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, in 2022.

To certify that a self-driving vehicle meets the requirements set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a company develops its own process. However, in September 2022, the NHTSA had asked Zoox to explain the basis for certifying its robotaxi without traditional driving controls. The auto safety regulator is still reviewing the response from Amazon's self-driving unit.

The NHTSA announced on Monday that it will conduct an audit query to investigate whether Zoox's self-certification of its robotaxi was based on unilaterally developed test procedures or if it determined that certain standards were not applicable due to the unique configuration of the vehicle. This follows the agency's September directive to Zoox to answer questions about its certification process.

Zoox general counsel Christopher Nalevanko said in a statement that the company's self-certification tests "have met or exceeded applicable (federal) performance requirements. “We are committed to working closely with NHTSA on the questions they have, and we remain confident in our self-certification process and data says," Nalevanko.

Zoox's robotaxi is designed as a fully autonomous vehicle, built from scratch for self-driving instead of retrofitting existing cars. It does not have a steering wheel or pedals, and can accommodate up to four passengers, with two facing each other.

Last month, Zoox said it had successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in order to bring the vehicle closer to commercial service for the general public.

The test conducted on Feb. 11 involved a no-cost employee shuttle service between two Zoox buildings located a mile apart at the company's headquarters in Foster City, California. The shuttle service launch aimed to refine the company's autonomous driving technology.

(With inputs from Reuters)

