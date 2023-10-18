US auto giant General Motors said in a statement that it would ‘retime the conversion’ of its Orion plant in Michigan by a year to ‘late 2025’

US auto giant General Motors said Tuesday it was delaying the conversion of a plant to produce electric vehicle (EV) trucks, citing changes in demand as a factor.

The company said in a statement that it would "retime the conversion" of its Orion plant in Michigan by a year to "late 2025."

The goal of the move was "to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand," according to the statement.

The Orion plant, which already produces Chevrolet Bolt EVs, had been due to begin manufacturing Chevrolet Silverado electric pickups and GMC Sierras in late 2024.

The plant will end production of Chevy Bolts by the end of 2023 as previously planned, the company said, adding that employees will be offered other jobs, including at another Michigan plant producing EVs, the Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck.

The automaker had announced in January 2022 it planned to invest $4 billion to convert the Orion plant to produce electric pickups, and would be putting $35 billion by 2025 into electric and autonomous vehicle projects.

The company is one of the "Big Three" US automakers facing historic strikes as workers demand higher wages and other improvements, especially related to changes in the industry due to the EV transition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.