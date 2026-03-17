NEW DELHI: Financial stress and capacity shortages among Western auto component suppliers are opening the door for Indian manufacturers to win new business from global automakers, even as tariffs raise the cost of exporting to the US.
Western auto suppliers under strain. Indian component makers are picking up the orders
SummaryFinancial stress, labour shortages and rising costs are squeezing Western auto suppliers, prompting global automakers to widen their vendor base and source more components from India, even as Indian exporters face tariff headwinds in the US.
NEW DELHI: Financial stress and capacity shortages among Western auto component suppliers are opening the door for Indian manufacturers to win new business from global automakers, even as tariffs raise the cost of exporting to the US.
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