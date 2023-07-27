US lawmakers struggle to find deal on self-driving cars: Report

US lawmakers struggle to find deal on self-driving cars: Report2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Approval for self-driving car legislation in Congress is uncertain due to concerns about China's aggressive efforts in this technology. Opposition from safety groups and labor unions also raises apprehensions about the proposed legislation.
Approval for long-stalled self-driving car legislation remains uncertain in Congress as China's aggressive efforts to lead in this technology pose a significant challenge. According to a report by Reuters, the House Energy and Commerce Committee chair, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, voiced concerns about China's ambitions and highlighted the need to safeguard data and individual rights from the Chinese Communist Party's influence.
