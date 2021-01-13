US safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

WASHINGTON : The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers’ emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.

The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017, including three high-speed crashes in which the lithium-ion battery reignited after firefighters extinguished the vehicle fires. NTSB said "most manufacturers’ emergency response guides for fighting high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires lack necessary, vehicle-specific details on suppressing the fires." Tesla did not immediately comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via