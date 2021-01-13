OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >US safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides
This undated photo is provided by US National Transportation Safety Board, (AP)
This undated photo is provided by US National Transportation Safety Board, (AP)

US safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 11:12 PM IST Reuters

  • The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017

WASHINGTON: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers’ emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.

The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017, including three high-speed crashes in which the lithium-ion battery reignited after firefighters extinguished the vehicle fires. NTSB said "most manufacturers’ emergency response guides for fighting high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires lack necessary, vehicle-specific details on suppressing the fires." Tesla did not immediately comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout