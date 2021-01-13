US safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

US safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides1 min read . 11:12 PM IST
- The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WASHINGTON: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers’ emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.
WASHINGTON: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers’ emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.
The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017, including three high-speed crashes in which the lithium-ion battery reignited after firefighters extinguished the vehicle fires. NTSB said "most manufacturers’ emergency response guides for fighting high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires lack necessary, vehicle-specific details on suppressing the fires." Tesla did not immediately comment.
The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017, including three high-speed crashes in which the lithium-ion battery reignited after firefighters extinguished the vehicle fires. NTSB said "most manufacturers’ emergency response guides for fighting high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires lack necessary, vehicle-specific details on suppressing the fires." Tesla did not immediately comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.