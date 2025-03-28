Auto News
US tariffs, EV slowdown pose global hurdles for Indian auto
Summary
- Tata Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd, India's third-largest passenger and commercial vehicles respectively, are among companies rethinking global strategies, while component makers stare at uncertainty after the latest Trump tariffs.
A slowdown in the global electric journey and new US tariffs on auto imports threaten a one-two punch for the overseas ambitions of India's auto and ancillary makers, prompting many of them to sharpen their focus at home.
