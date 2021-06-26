Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >US-based EV company Triton to set up 2,100 Cr- manufacturing facility in Telangana

US-based EV company Triton to set up 2,100 Cr- manufacturing facility in Telangana

Premium
Render of Triton Model H SUV
1 min read . 05:31 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The State government will provide the required land to the firm through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation at NIMZ Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd an electric vehicle company from US has announced that it will be setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles at the National Investment & Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad, Telangana.

Hyderabad: Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd an electric vehicle company from US has announced that it will be setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles at the National Investment & Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad, Telangana.

The EV company on Thursday entered into a MoU with the Telangana government for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles. The EV company is a subsidiary of Triton Solar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The EV company on Thursday entered into a MoU with the Telangana government for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles. The EV company is a subsidiary of Triton Solar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to an official release by the company, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd India development head M Mansoor signed the MoU in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

"With an investment of 2,100 Crore, Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt.Ltd will establish an ultra-modern electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Telangana. The project will employ more than 25,000 persons and produce 50,000 vehicles over the first five years, including semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs, and rickshaws," it said.

The release claimed that the State government will provide the required land to the firm through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation at NIMZ Zaheerabad.

Rama Rao said the government will extend complete support for the company to acquire the necessary approvals for setting up the facility.

With inputs from PTI

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!